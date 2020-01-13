Patriots C Andrews eyes return from blood clot issue

New England Patriots center David Andrews is optimistic about returning to the field for next season after missing the 2019 campaign following a diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs. "I feel great," Andrews said on Monday, per ESPN. "I have a bunch of doctors' appointments in February, (hopefully) get all that cleared up, and be good to go for next year."

Andrews said he doesn't view the blood clots as career-threatening and plans to continue a career in which he played in 60 of a possible 64 games during his first four seasons, including 57 starts. "I'm not ready to be done playing football. If there is any chance I can go play football, that's what I'm going to do," the 27-year-old Andrews said. "You really take pride in being out there and that's what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach some day, but not for a long time."

Andrews was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. --Field Level Media

