REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CLOWNEY/ Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/FEDERER
Federer ready and in good shape for Australian Open campaign MELBOURNE,- Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to kick off the new season at next week's Australian Open despite having played no competitive matches since November.
IRAN-DEFECTION-ALIZADEH/ Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS
AMSTERDAM - Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/
Soccer-Atletico's Simeone praises Real's Valverde's for cynical foul Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde earned unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late scoring chance and potentially cost them Sunday's Super Cup final.
13 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Coppa - Inter Milan v Cagliari Inter Milan entertain Cagliari in the Coppa Italia round of 16 while Lazio host Cremonese and Napoli face Perugia.
14 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International
Day two of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International
Action from first and second round matches at the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International
Action from the first and second rounds of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament 14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
GOLF GOLF-LPGA/
Golf - LPGA Tour: $75 million and Olympic gold on offer in 2020 The LPGA Tour season kicks off this week in Florida in a year in which the world's best women will compete for $75 million in prize money along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo.
Jan 14 BOXING
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (TV) Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder news conference
Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury will go face to face at a Los Angeles news conference before they continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 13 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-NBA/DAVIS
NBA-Lakers' forward Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, who is enjoying a breakthrough season alongside fellow forward LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about spearheading the storied franchise's return to NBA relevance.
Jan 14 CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - SAfrica, England resume battle in third test
South Africa resume battle with a buoyant England as the two countries head to the third test in Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series. 14 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Third Test South Africa and England meet in the third test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, starting on Thursday, Jan. 16
14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/
Cricket-India v Australia ODI series India play Australia in the first one-dayer of the three-match series in Mumbai.
14 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT MOTORSPORTS
MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally
Stage nine of the Dakar Rally is a 819-kilometre route from Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh. 14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS BADMINTON-MALAYSIA/CRASH (PIX) (TV)
Monitoring development after Japanese badminton player injured in Malaysia crash Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya hospital for injuries sustained from a vehicle crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.
Jan 14 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 13 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA
13 Jan 9 p.m. ET NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook
News and notes from around the NHL Jan 13
