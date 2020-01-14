REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CLOWNEY/ Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/FEDERER

Federer ready and in good shape for Australian Open campaign MELBOURNE,- Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to kick off the new season at next week's Australian Open despite having played no competitive matches since November.

IRAN-DEFECTION-ALIZADEH/ Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

AMSTERDAM - Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/

Soccer-Atletico's Simeone praises Real's Valverde's for cynical foul Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde earned unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late scoring chance and potentially cost them Sunday's Super Cup final.

13 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa - Inter Milan v Cagliari Inter Milan entertain Cagliari in the Coppa Italia round of 16 while Lazio host Cremonese and Napoli face Perugia.

14 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

Day two of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International

Action from first and second round matches at the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International

Action from the first and second rounds of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament 14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-LPGA/

Golf - LPGA Tour: $75 million and Olympic gold on offer in 2020 The LPGA Tour season kicks off this week in Florida in a year in which the world's best women will compete for $75 million in prize money along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo.

Jan 14 BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (TV) Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder news conference

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury will go face to face at a Los Angeles news conference before they continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 13 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-NBA/DAVIS

NBA-Lakers' forward Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, who is enjoying a breakthrough season alongside fellow forward LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about spearheading the storied franchise's return to NBA relevance.

Jan 14 CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - SAfrica, England resume battle in third test

South Africa resume battle with a buoyant England as the two countries head to the third test in Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series. 14 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Third Test South Africa and England meet in the third test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, starting on Thursday, Jan. 16

14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/

Cricket-India v Australia ODI series India play Australia in the first one-dayer of the three-match series in Mumbai.

14 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage nine of the Dakar Rally is a 819-kilometre route from Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh. 14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS BADMINTON-MALAYSIA/CRASH (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring development after Japanese badminton player injured in Malaysia crash Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya hospital for injuries sustained from a vehicle crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

Jan 14 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 13 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA

13 Jan 9 p.m. ET NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook

News and notes from around the NHL Jan 13

