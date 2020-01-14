Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros fire Hinch, Luhnow following MLB suspensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 02:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:04 IST
Astros fire Hinch, Luhnow following MLB suspensions

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after both received one-year suspensions from Major League Baseball in the sign-stealing scandal. "Neither one of them started this, but neither one did anything about it," Crane told reporters.

"We need to move forward with a clean slate." Commissioner Rob Manfred also fined the team the maximum allowable amount of $5 million and took away the Astros' first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

"I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline," Manfred said as part of the nine-page ruling. "I base this finding on the fact that the club's senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club's players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 postseason and the 2018 regular season. "The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated. And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game."

In November, reports first surfaced in The Athletic that the Astros had stolen signs using a center-field camera during the 2017 regular season. Former bench coach Alex Cora was identified as the mastermind of the scheme. Cora, now the manager of the Boston Red Sox, was not disciplined, but the report indicates he could still face penalties when MLB concludes its investigation into allegations of sign stealing by the Red Sox in 2018.

Hinch's suspension is the longest for an MLB manager since Pete Rose accepted a lifetime ban in 1989. The commissioner's report revealed no evidence that Crane was aware of the sign stealing.

"Crane is extraordinarily troubled and upset by the conduct of members of his organization, fully supported my investigation and provided unfettered access to any and all information requested," Manfred said. On Monday, Crane said he will oversee Houston's baseball operations department for now.

In addition, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman was suspended for one year for making insensitive and offensive comments to a group of female reporters during the 2019 American League Championship Series. The MLB suspensions of Hinch, Luhnow and Taubman are effective immediately and end on the day following the completion of the 2020 World Series.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs DE Jones day-to-day with calf injury

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who missed Sundays AFC divisional playoff win against the Houston Texans due to a calf injury, is considered day-to-day, coach Andy Reid said Monday. Reid said the Chiefs are otherwise pretty he...

France's Macron says U.S. exit from West Africa would be bad news

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a U.S. military withdrawal from West Africa would be a problem for France, but he was confident he could convince President Donald Trump that the fight against Islamist militants in West ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. ousts 21 Saudi military personnel after Florida killings

Twenty-one Saudi military cadets undergoing U.S. training will be ousted following an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday bran...

Kings C Holmes out with shoulder injury

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has an injured right shoulder joint and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. He sustained the injury during a Jan. 6 win against the Golden State Warriors.Signed in the offseason as their backup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020