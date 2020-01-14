FACTBOX-Soccer-Barcelona's new coach Quique Setien

Facts and figures about Quique Setien, who was appointed as Barcelona's new first team coach on Monday following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. Full name: Enrique Setien Solar

Nickname: El Maestro Born: Santander, Spain; 27 September, 1958

Age: 61 Professional playing career

Position: central midfielder La Liga debut: 1977 (with hometown club Racing de Santander)

Clubs represented: Racing Santander (1977-1985) Atletico Madrid (1985-1988)

Logrones (1988-1992) Racing Santander (second spell, 1992-1996)

Levante (1996) International career

Three caps for Spain (1985-1986) (Selected for the 1986 World Cup squad but did not play in Mexico)

Record in Spanish League soccer as a player: 518 games, 95 goals) Honours as a player: Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup winner (1985)

Coaching career (teams managed) Racing Santander (La Liga 2, 2001-2002)

Poli Ejido (La Liga 2, 2003-2004) Equatorial Guinea national team (2006)

Logrones (La Liga, 2B, 2007-2008) Lugo (La Liga, 2B & 2, 2009-2015)

Las Palmas (La Liga 1, 2015-2017) Real Betis (La Liga 1, 2017-2019)

Barcelona (La Liga 1, 2020 - ) Honours as a coach: Won 2nd division B, La Liga with Lugo (third tier) 2010-11

Best La Liga 1 finish as coach: 6th with Real Betis (2017-2018, qualifying for group stages of Europa League) (Statistics from https://www.bdfutbol.com/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.