Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns announce Stefanski hire on reported 5-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 06:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 06:50 IST
Browns announce Stefanski hire on reported 5-year deal
Image Credit: Flickr

One day after multiple reports pegged former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach of Cleveland Browns, the team made the hire official, announcing the move via press release on Monday. Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski's contract will be for five years, with full contract terms still unknown.

The Browns will introduce Stefanski at press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, per the team's statement. "We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season. Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more."

The team met with Stefanski in the Minneapolis area last week as the Vikings prepared for their NFC divisional playoff game, which they lost 27-10 to the host San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Cleveland, which fired Freddie Kitchens after one season and a 6-10 record, interviewed eight candidates for the job. Stefanski, 37, will be the sixth full-time head coach since the Haslams bought the team in 2012.

Stefanski also interviewed with the Browns after the 2018 season, when Cleveland opted for Kitchens. "It's very exciting obviously for me and my family," Stefanski said. "We're really looking forward to moving out here and getting situated in Cleveland and the adventure of it all. From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building."

Stefanski worked in the Minnesota organization since 2006, with this year being his first full season as an offensive coordinator. The Vikings ranked eighth in the NFL in the regular season with 25.4 points per game and 16th with 353.5 yards per game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins posted the fourth-best passer rating (107.4) among NFL starters, which marked his career high. The oft-criticized Cousins also threw a career-low six interceptions in 2019, discounting his rookie season, in which he played just three games. In Cleveland, Stefanski inherits quarterback Baker Mayfield, who struggled in his sophomore NFL season (22 touchdowns, 21 interceptions) despite the offseason addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A year earlier as a rookie, Mayfield passed for 27 scores with 14 interceptions.

Mayfield's 21 interceptions last season ranked as the second most in the league behind only Jameis Winston's 30. The Browns are still searching for a new general manager after parting ways with John Dorsey on New Year's Eve after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office. Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry has agreed to an interview, which is expected to occur this week. Vikings assistant GM George Paton has reportedly accepted an interview with the Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Browns have not made the playoffs since the 2002 season and last posted a winning record in 2007, when they went 10-6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Panarin's 5 points lead Rangers past Islanders

Artemi Panarin scored twice in the third period and collected three assists as the New York Rangers beat the visiting New York Islanders 6-2 Monday in the first meeting of the season between the rivals. After helping the Rangers get a 3-1 l...

Price ties Dryden on Habs' all-time shutout list

Jordan Weal scored early, Ryan Poehling scored late, and Carey Price made 31 saves for his 46th career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens cooled off the visiting Calgary Flames with a 2-0 victory on Monday night. The Canadiens were the aggre...

California governor's 'homelessness tour' seeks money, solutions to crisis on streets

Californias governor began a week-long homelessness tour on Monday seeking 750 million to address growing numbers of people living on the streets, stopping first in a rural community to show his states problems extend beyond the big cities ...

Pacers extend 76ers' troubles on road

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points in his return from a sore back and strep throat as the Indiana Pacers posted a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Indianapolis. T.J. Warren also tallied 21 points and Domantas Sabonis co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020