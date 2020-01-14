Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panarin's 5 points lead Rangers past Islanders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 08:19 IST
Panarin's 5 points lead Rangers past Islanders
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Artemi Panarin scored twice in the third period and collected three assists as the New York Rangers beat the visiting New York Islanders 6-2 Monday in the first meeting of the season between the rivals. After helping the Rangers get a 3-1 lead with a trio of assists, Panarin scored his 25th goal of the season 49 seconds into the third. He then scored his 26th goal a little more than eight minutes later.

He intercepted an errant clearing attempt in the defensive zone by Islanders center Mathew Barzal to start his breakaway en route to his first goal. Panarin then got by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, stopped near the left side of the net and lifted a backhander over goaltender Semyon Varlamov. Panarin then scored his second goal on another breakaway, getting past defenseman Nick Leddy and putting a cross-ice feed from Jesper Fast into the net.

Panarin also increased his season total to 67 points and posted the Rangers first five-point game by a forward since Derick Brassard on Jan. 25, 2016. He also posted his second career five-point game. Fast scored in the first period while Chris Kreider and defenseman Adam Fox scored in the second period as the Rangers won their fifth straight home game. Defenseman Jacob Trouba accounted for the Rangers' sixth goal during a power play.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves. Jordan Eberle scored 18 seconds into the game and Brock Nelson added a power-play goal in the third for the Islanders, who are 11-10-2 since a team-record 17-game point streak (15-0-2) from Oct. 12-Nov. 23.

Varlamov allowed six goals on 35 shots and was pulled after Trouba's goal. Thomas Greiss finished up with one save over the final 9:45. Eberle opened the scoring by lifting a backhander past Georgiev on the game's first shift but it was all Rangers the rest of the way.

Fast tied the game with 11:46 left in the first by diving to get possession of a rebound of Panarin's shot and the Rangers took control with two goals a span of about six minutes in the second. Kreider deflected Panarin's off-balance shot 5:06 into the second and Fox beat Varlamov with a wrist shot from the right circle for his first goal in 20 games at 11:11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China Dec trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

Chinas exports in December rose 7.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be de-escalated...

Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury vowed to chase a knockout in next months eagerly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas. The charismatic undefeated Bri...

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide padayatra to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines EVM and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Be...

'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Shameless for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.It is based on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020