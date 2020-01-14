Left Menu
Flyers keep Bruins winless in shootouts for season

  Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  Updated: 14-01-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 10:43 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of a shootout to complete the Philadelphia Flyers' come-from-behind, 6-5 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins on Monday. Brad Marchand then had a chance to score in the shootout, but he overskated the puck and pushed it forward, which ended the game.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals, Sean Couturier added one goal and two assists, and Kevin Hayes and Connor Bunnaman had one goal apiece for the Flyers, who improved to 5-5 in shootouts this season. Jake Voracek also had two assists, and goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia.

David Krejci scored two goals, and Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork had one goal and one assist each. David Pastrnak contributed one goal, and Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk registered two assists apiece. The Bruins fell to 0-7 in shootouts this season.

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped 34 shots. The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Bjork scored on the backhand at 4:15 of the first period.

Boston later recorded a power-play goal for a franchise-record 14th straight game when Krejci scored at 16:49. The Flyers received a power play at the 18-minute mark when Boston's Patrice Bergeron picked up a double minor for high-sticking Scott Laughton. Hayes capitalized with a quick goal on the power play just 22 seconds later to slice the lead to 2-1.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-1 advantage 33 seconds into the second period. Zdeno Chara, who, playing in his 1,000th game for the Bruins, earned an assist on Pastrnak's 36th goal, which leads the NHL. Sanheim got the Flyers within 3-2 at 1:12 of the middle period.

But Boston quickly extended its lead back to two goals, 4-2, when Coyle scored at 4:50. The 33-year-old Krejci registered his second goal of the game at 7:21 for a 5-2 lead. Couturier scored at 13:12 of the second to close the Flyers' deficit to 5-3. The Flyers then pulled within 5-4 at 14:46 when Bunnaman scored his first career goal in his fifth game.

The Flyers rallied to tie the game at 5 at 12:58 of the third when Sanheim battled for a loose puck in front and scored his second goal of the game.

