Blazers add to dominance over Hornets in Portland

Damian Lillard recorded 30 points and nine assists as the Portland Trail Blazers posted a 115-112 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. CJ McCollum added 27 points and Carmelo Anthony notched 17 as Portland won for just the third time in the past 11 games. Anthony Tolliver came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while also collecting 11 rebounds.

Devonte' Graham made eight 3-pointers and had 27 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost five straight games and 11 of their past 13. Terry Rozier registered 25 points and seven rebounds, P.J. Washington added 20 points and 11 rebounds and reserve Willy Hernangomez had 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Charlotte lost its 12th straight game in Portland since last winning on March 29, 2008.

Tolliver drained a 3-pointer with 2:11 left to give the Trail Blazers a 112-109 edge. Lillard drove for a hoop to make it a five-point game with 17.3 seconds left before Graham buried a 3-pointer to bring Charlotte within 114-112 with 13.3 seconds left. Lillard split two free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining, and the Hornets had a chance to force overtime. The play broke down, however, and Graham attempted a last-second 3-pointer, but Portland's Kent Bazemore got a hand on it to preserve the victory.

The Trail Blazers shot 50.6 percent from the field and made 16 of 37 3-point attempts. Lillard and McCollum each made five 3-pointers. Charlotte shot 44.4 percent from the field and was 18 of 38 from behind the arc.

Charlotte trailed 62-46 at halftime before scoring nearly as many points (43) in the third quarter as the entire first half. Graham made four 3-pointers in the stanza. The Hornets opened the third quarter with four 3-pointers -- Rozier, Washington, Rozier again and Graham -- to move within 62-58.

Charlotte caught Portland at 78 on two free throws by Rozier with 3:46 left, and the club moved ahead on Hernangomez's basket with 2:30 remaining. Lillard connected with a shot from just inside the half-court line as time expired in the third quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 91-89 lead.

Portland rode the momentum over the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, and Tolliver's 3-pointer gave the Trail Blazers a 102-94 lead with 6:58 remaining. Charlotte later used a 10-2 burst -- capped by two free throws from Washington -- to tie the score at 109 with 2:32 to play.

McCollum made four 3-pointers while scoring 20 in the first half as Portland built the 16-point lead.

