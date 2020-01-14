Tvesa Malik returns to action in second leg of Hero WPG Tour

Last season's three-time winner Tvesa Malik will compete in her first tournament of 2020 calendar when she tees up in the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here from Wednesday. Malik had a decent 2019 season, winning three times in seven starts while balancing the schedules of the domestic Hero WPG Tour with the Ladies European Tour.

Amateur Pranavi Urs, who missed out on winning the first leg last week in Pune, will once again be vying for the top honours as she takes on the professionals in the second leg. The Rs 10 lakh event at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) will feature 24 pros and two amateurs, Pranavi Urs and Ivana Shah.

Last week's winner Ridhima Dilawari is away playing on the China LPGA qualifiers, while Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan are playing in the Australian Ladies PGA qualifiers. Gaurika Bishnoi, who did not have a great start last week in Pune, will look to renew her charge towards retaining the Hero Order of Merit that she won in 2019.

She is back in action as is Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal, Neha Tripathi, Smriti Mehra, Afshan Fatima, and Ananya Datar. Gaurika goes out in the first group, which will be a two-ball pairing with Tanirika Singh, while Tvesa plays in the third group alongside Shriya Vivek and amateur Pranavi Urs.

