Commonwealth Games gold medalist gets 2-year doping ban

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:14 IST
London, Jan 14 (AP) The 100-meter gold medalist from the Commonwealth Games in 2018 was banned for two years on Tuesday for failing to notify doping testers about her whereabouts. Michelle Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and '19, and had been provisionally suspended since Aug. 30 last year.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said her ban takes affect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test. She won the 100 at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, won silver at the Pan American Games last year, and has also competed at the Olympics. AP SSC

