Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marylebone Cricket Club backs five-day Test matches

Amid talks over four-day Tests, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday backed five days Test matches although it added that there are some benefits of a four-day Test.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:47 IST
Marylebone Cricket Club backs five-day Test matches
Marylebone Cricket Club. Image Credit: ANI

Amid talks over four-day Tests, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday backed five days Test matches although it added that there are some benefits of a four-day Test. "The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee has recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," said in a statement.

Four-day Tests could become a regular feature as part of the 2023 World Test Championship as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee is likely to deliberate upon the change next year. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli opposed the four-day Test idea and said that he is not a fan of four-day Tests and the longest format of the game should not be tinkered much.

Former cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, and Ion Botham also opposed the idea of a four-day Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...

Influential Iraqi cleric Sadr calls for anti-U.S. demonstrations

Populist Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Tuesday for a million Iraqis to march against the U.S. presence and violations in Iraq after Washingtons killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad. Iraqs parliament has called for U.S....

UPDATE 2-New Guatemalan president talks migration with U.S. before inauguration

Guatemalas new president met U.S. officials hours before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as the Trump administration pushes him to accept an asylum agreement he had previously sought to modify. A conservative former surgeon and ex-pri...

Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year

Kuwait City, Jan 14 AFP Kuwaits cabinet on Tuesday approved the 20202021 budget projecting a huge deficit for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices, the finance minister said. The Gulf state whose revenues heavily rely on oil prices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020