Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra on top of table after productive day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:04 IST
Maharashtra on top of table after productive day
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Maharashtra's athletes went home with wide smiles after enjoying a productive day at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Tuesday, entrenching themselves at the top of the charts with a total of 26 gold. Maharashtra's total number of medals stood at 107, leaving Haryana trailing with 21 gold medals and a total of 67.

Maharashtra owed it to their gymnasts and cyclists who contributed three gold medals each. Harshwardhan Yadav (boys under-21 25m Rapid Fire Pistol) and sprinter Kirti Vijay Bhoite (girls under-21 200m) ensured that Maharashtra would widen their lead over Haryana, who won three gold medals, including one from Nancy in the girls under-17 10m Air Rifle.

Manipur's cyclists and judokas fetched their State five gold medals to see the State rise to ninth place while Uttar Pradesh, with four-track and field titles, rose to fourth place behind Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi. Kerala, who got four gold on Tuesday, including three from track and field, and Tamil Nadu whose boys under-17 relay quartet were the only ones to strike gold on the final day of athletics competition, are the only southern States in the top 10. Aparna Roy was the toast of the Kerala team as she retained the girls under-21 100m hurdles gold with a new meet record.

In fact, Tuesday's surge enabled Kerala to finish the athletics competition with 10 gold, two silver, and six bronze and egde Haryana to the second spot. With 31 medals overall from track and field, Tamil Nadu claimed the credit for sending most athletes to the podium. Telangana, who had a heady day with four gold medals are just outside that list. Jeevanji Deepthi completed the girls under-17 sprint double, winning the 200m on Tuesday. Nandini Agasara, a tea-seller's daughter, won the girls under-17 100m hurdles. M Tanishq pedaled to the individual time trial title and Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Sutvajulla won the boys under-21 table tennis top prize.

The Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir joined the list of States that won gold in KIYG2020. The Islands cyclists, led by Celestina, showed a good turn of speed in winning three events while Bavleen Kaur, Jammu, and Kashmir's most prominent rhythmic gymnast claimed a double with good routines in Ball and Ribbon competition. The four table tennis singles crowns went to paddlers from different States. Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Survajulla (Telangana), Anusha Sreesh Kutumbale (Madhya Pradesh), Aadarsh Chhetri (Delhi) and Diya Chitale (Maharashtra) emerged champions in the boys under-21, girls under-21, boys under-17 and girls under-17 categories.

Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Survajulla rallied from the loss of the opening set to defeat Raegan Reuel Albuqurque (Maharashtra) 4-2 while Anusha Sreesh Kutumbale had it easy against Srushti Surendranath Haleangadi (Maharashtra), winning in straight sets. Maharashtra was hoping to strike gold in the under-21 finals and widen the gap with Haryana on the medal tally. At the velodrome, Manipur's Elangbam Lanchenba Singh scored a fine win over Karnataka's Venkatappa Kengalagutti in the boys under-21 Scratch Race while his team-mate Birjit Yunnan was the boys under-17 Scratch Race gold medallist, edging out the home state's Manobjyti Teron by 0.931 seconds.

Odisha cyclist Swasti Singh won the girls under-21 Scratch Race from Keerthi Rangaswamy (Karnataka) by a 0.246-second margin while Maharashtra's Pooja Danole picked up her second gold medal by winning the under-17 Scratch Race from Manipur's N. Biseshori Chanu by a handsome 1.978 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind Indias crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI here. We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said...

Battle lines being drawn in Delhi as AAP declares candidates for all seats; 5 nominations filed

Battle lines were being drawn in Delhi for the February 8 assembly election as the AAP on Tuesday declared its candidates for all 70 seats, and the nomination process started with five aspirants filing their papers. Chief Minister Arvind Ke...

DPIIT holds meeting with cos on data storage, draft e-comm policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Tuesday held a meeting with industry representatives from IT and e-commerce sectors to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage, an offi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020