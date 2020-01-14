Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, $46 million deal

The Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, $56 million contract on Monday. He was in the final year of a 10-year, $67 million deal signed in 2010. The new agreement carries an average annual value of $9.2 million. NBA roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander notches historic triple-double

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his first career triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's second-year guard, hadn't pulled down more than 10 rebounds in any of his first 121 career games. At age 21 and 185 days, he is the youngest player ever with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game (topping a mark held by Maurice Stokes since 1956), and he is the youngest with a 20-rebound triple-double (breaking a mark set by Shaquille O'Neal in 1993). 'Ochocinco' takes aim at XFL ... as a kicker

Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson is hoping to get a kick out of the XFL's reboot this spring. Literally. At 42 and with his pass-catching days behind him, the veteran of 11 NFL seasons, who was also popular for the nickname "Ochocinco," said in a Twitter post that he will try out for the XFL as a kicker. WNBA reaches tentative eight-year labor deal with players

The Women's National Basketball Association and its players' union on Tuesday said they reached a tentative eight-year labor deal that for the first time will see the average annual compensation for players hit six figures. The agreement, which commences with the 2020 season and runs through 2027, will see players earn an average of $130,000 and allow women to collect a full salary while on maternity leave. Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Announcement of the firings was made by Astros owner Jim Crane about an hour after MLB announced the suspensions and sanctions against the team, which also included a $5 million fine and the loss of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. American teen Gauff aiming for magical time at Australian Open

A little magic may help Coco Gauff go a long way in next week's Australian Open main draw, with the American teenager entering her first Grand Slam tournament solely on her own merits. Gauff arrived in Melbourne on Monday after playing in Auckland with a world ranking of 66 and eligible for the main draw at Melbourne Park. NFL notebook: Browns officially hire Stefanski

One day after multiple reports pegged former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach of Cleveland Browns, the team made the hire official, announcing the move via press release on Monday. Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski's contract will be for five years, with full contract terms still unknown. The Browns will introduce Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Breathless Tomic eliminated in first round of Australian Open qualifiers

Australia's one-time child prodigy Bernard Tomic was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Tuesday, saying he couldn't breathe because of bushfire smoke hanging over Melbourne Park. The 27-year-old, who has earned over $6 million in prize money but seen his ranking plummet to 183 in the last two years, lost 7-6(4) 6-3 to American Denis Kudla. Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday as organizers faced a storm of criticism for plowing ahead with matches despite bushfire smoke plunging Melbourne's air quality to "hazardous" levels. Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was leading Stefanie Vogele 6-4 5-6 at Melbourne Park when she slumped to her knees at the back of the blue hardcourt suffering breathing difficulties. NHL roundup: Ovechkin alone at No. 11 on goals list

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later. His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall.

