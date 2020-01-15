Flyers GM expects Patrick (migraines) to return this season

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is optimistic that center Nolan Patrick will return to the ice this season after battling a migraine disorder. "I do expect him to play this year," Fletcher said at Tuesday's midseason press conference. "He skated again today. He's getting his heart rate up higher. I think he's feeling a bit better. It's hard to predict."

Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has not played since being diagnosed in the offseason with chronic migraine syndrome. The 21-year-old Patrick posted nearly identical numbers in his first two NHL seasons, scoring 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 2017-18 and 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 72 games in 2018-19.

"Once we have certain information, if he's cleared for contact or anything like that, we obviously will let you guys know right away," Fletcher said. "I can just tell you from the on and off ice workouts he's doing, he is progressing. There certainly isn't any clear path as to which way this will go." Forward Oskar Lindblom, recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma, will not return this season.

Fletcher said the 23-year-old recently began treatments and remains in the team's long-term plans. "I hope so, yeah. I pray to God for (him to play again), but obviously, for him to return to play hockey, means he's in a great spot in this battle so we're just keeping our hopes up," Fletcher said. "I'm sure he's got a lot of things on his mind right now, but if he's playing hockey this time next year, that would be a great conclusion."

Lindblom had 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games this season, playing his final game on Dec. 7. He has 57 points (30 goals, 27 assists) in 134 career games with the Flyers. --Field Level Media

