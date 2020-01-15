Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers GM expects Patrick (migraines) to return this season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 01:29 IST
Flyers GM expects Patrick (migraines) to return this season

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is optimistic that center Nolan Patrick will return to the ice this season after battling a migraine disorder. "I do expect him to play this year," Fletcher said at Tuesday's midseason press conference. "He skated again today. He's getting his heart rate up higher. I think he's feeling a bit better. It's hard to predict."

Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has not played since being diagnosed in the offseason with chronic migraine syndrome. The 21-year-old Patrick posted nearly identical numbers in his first two NHL seasons, scoring 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 2017-18 and 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 72 games in 2018-19.

"Once we have certain information, if he's cleared for contact or anything like that, we obviously will let you guys know right away," Fletcher said. "I can just tell you from the on and off ice workouts he's doing, he is progressing. There certainly isn't any clear path as to which way this will go." Forward Oskar Lindblom, recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma, will not return this season.

Fletcher said the 23-year-old recently began treatments and remains in the team's long-term plans. "I hope so, yeah. I pray to God for (him to play again), but obviously, for him to return to play hockey, means he's in a great spot in this battle so we're just keeping our hopes up," Fletcher said. "I'm sure he's got a lot of things on his mind right now, but if he's playing hockey this time next year, that would be a great conclusion."

Lindblom had 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games this season, playing his final game on Dec. 7. He has 57 points (30 goals, 27 assists) in 134 career games with the Flyers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philanthropist fund backs women to run in U.S. elections

A new philanthropic fund to support more women running for elected office in the United States was launched on Tuesday, organizers said, amid intense public debate over politics ahead of the November presidential election. The Ascend Fund w...

UPDATE 3-One killed in chemical factory explosion in Spain

One person was killed, another was missing and six were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, local authorities said.Black smoke billowed above the factory in Tarragona, following what rescue services...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering of the st...

Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Dean, the Marlins minor league player of the year in 2018, has 98 games of major league experience over two seasons, hitting 10 home runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020