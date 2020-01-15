Browns coach Stefanski: 'We're going to work'

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski met the media in Cleveland on Tuesday and didn't make any guarantees of a Super Bowl for the long-suffering fan base. Instead, he said he intends to build the foundation that eventually will get the Browns there.

"I'm not going to stand up here and make any bold predictions about what we are going to do this year," said Stefanski, the former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. "I'm not going to speak anything into existence right now. I can just promise you that we're going to work. "I've already spoken to a few of the players and that's what I'm about. I'm about working. And we will be methodical about it."

Stefanski, 37, said his focus will be on creating schemes, teaching techniques and developing players with the big prize in mind. "Ultimately, we're building a foundation for what we hope is a championship effort."

One of those players Stefanski said he's talked with is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will enter his third season in the NFL. Mayfield has the confidence of his new coach so far. "He's the quarterback, he's the trigger man, and that's the exciting part to me. I've worked with a lot of quarterbacks, a lot of great ones over the years, and I'm looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work," Stefanski said.

"Like any one of our players, when they walk into the building, we're going to have a detailed plan for them and how they're going to improve. And Baker, as a young player, the sky's the limit, but we're going to put in the work to get it done with Baker." Stefanski also briefly addressed the strong personalities in the locker room, such as Mayfield and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Personality is welcome," he said. "Your production is required." The Browns are coming off a 6-10 season and have finished at .500 or better only three times in the past 25 years: 11-5 in 1994, 9-7 in 2002 and 10-6 in 2007.

Stefanski was hired Sunday after the Vikings were knocked out of the playoffs. He replaces Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season. --Field Level Media

