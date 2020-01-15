Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns coach Stefanski: 'We're going to work'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 02:13 IST
Browns coach Stefanski: 'We're going to work'

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski met the media in Cleveland on Tuesday and didn't make any guarantees of a Super Bowl for the long-suffering fan base. Instead, he said he intends to build the foundation that eventually will get the Browns there.

"I'm not going to stand up here and make any bold predictions about what we are going to do this year," said Stefanski, the former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. "I'm not going to speak anything into existence right now. I can just promise you that we're going to work. "I've already spoken to a few of the players and that's what I'm about. I'm about working. And we will be methodical about it."

Stefanski, 37, said his focus will be on creating schemes, teaching techniques and developing players with the big prize in mind. "Ultimately, we're building a foundation for what we hope is a championship effort."

One of those players Stefanski said he's talked with is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will enter his third season in the NFL. Mayfield has the confidence of his new coach so far. "He's the quarterback, he's the trigger man, and that's the exciting part to me. I've worked with a lot of quarterbacks, a lot of great ones over the years, and I'm looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work," Stefanski said.

"Like any one of our players, when they walk into the building, we're going to have a detailed plan for them and how they're going to improve. And Baker, as a young player, the sky's the limit, but we're going to put in the work to get it done with Baker." Stefanski also briefly addressed the strong personalities in the locker room, such as Mayfield and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Personality is welcome," he said. "Your production is required." The Browns are coming off a 6-10 season and have finished at .500 or better only three times in the past 25 years: 11-5 in 1994, 9-7 in 2002 and 10-6 in 2007.

Stefanski was hired Sunday after the Vikings were knocked out of the playoffs. He replaces Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-LPGA kicks off season of record purses but disparity remains

The LPGA Tour season kicks off on Thursday, launching a year which will see the worlds best women golfers compete for 75 million in prize money -- a record but still a pittance compared to what their male counterparts will play for on the P...

UPDATE 1-Philanthropist fund backs women to run in U.S. elections

A new philanthropic fund to support more women running for elected office in the United States was launched on Tuesday, organizers said, amid intense public debate over politics ahead of the November presidential election. The Ascend Fund w...

UPDATE 3-One killed in chemical factory explosion in Spain

One person was killed, another was missing and six were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, local authorities said.Black smoke billowed above the factory in Tarragona, following what rescue services...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering of the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020