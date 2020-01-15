Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined $25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands with 37 seconds to play in Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident occurred after Detroit called a timeout following a New Orleans basket. A dejected Rose walked over toward the bench and stopped at a nearby press table. He then picked up a pen that belonged to one of the Pistons' coaching staffers and flung it to the other side of the court. Rose had 23 points and eight assists in the contest but the Pistons lost for the 12th time in the past 15 games. He has scored 20 or more points in six straight games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.