Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Poor air continues to disrupt Australian Open qualifying

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 04:55 IST
Tennis-Poor air continues to disrupt Australian Open qualifying

Australian Open qualifying was disrupted for a second successive day due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires continued to blanket Melbourne in an acrid haze on Wednesday. Organisers said practice had been suspended at Melbourne Park until 1100 am (0000 GMT) and qualifiers would not get underway until 1300.

Play and practice at regional tournaments in Traralgon and Bendigo, along with a junior event at Royal Park in Melbourne, had also been suspended, governing body Tennis Australia said in a statement. "Conditions at Melbourne Park are being constantly monitored and further decisions will be made using the onsite data and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria," TA said.

Organisers delayed qualifying for more than an hour on Tuesday due to the poor air quality but were criticised by players for allowing it to resume. Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit in the second set of her match and condemned tournament organisers for allowing play to go ahead.

Air quality is expected to improve later on Wednesday when rain showers are forecast but the weather is likely to cause further delays to the schedule. Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record, with fires burning for months and claiming the lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.

Bushfire smoke has affected a number of elite sporting competitions involving soccer, rugby league and cricket, and the pollution has raised safety fears for players at tennis's first Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Syrian army says Israeli jets attack air base in Homs

The Syrian army said on Tuesday Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, saying its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. An army spokesman told state media that four Israeli m...

Women who have more sex have lower risk of early menopause - scientists

Women who have sex at least once a month have a lower risk of entering menopause early than women with less active sex lives, scientists have found in research which they say points to a form of biological energy trade-off. A study of data ...

World News Roundup: Measure to rein in Trump; El Salvador urges U.S. to not deport son and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass SenateU.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin

The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, a day before the two sides are to sign an interim deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020