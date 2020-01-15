Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox fire Cora amid sign-stealing controversy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 06:34 IST
Red Sox fire Cora amid sign-stealing controversy
Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

Just over a year after manager Alex Cora led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship, the team fired him Tuesday amid Major League Baseball's investigation into illegal sign-stealing. Cora was identified by MLB on Monday as a ringleader in the Astros' scheme to steal signs en route to their 2017 World Series championship, when he was Houston's bench coach. He became the Red Sox's manager the next year and led his new team to the title -- albeit with lingering suspicions regarding similar illegal sign-stealing.

MLB announced Monday major sanctions against Houston, including one-season suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were subsequently fired by the Astros. An MLB investigation into the Red Sox's actions remains open, but Boston didn't wait for the findings to part ways with Cora, 44.

In a joint statement, Red Sox principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and CEO Sam Kennedy said, "Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways. ... "This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico."

Cora said in the same statement, "I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization. I especially want to thank my family for their love and support. "We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly."

Cora still could face punishment from MLB stemming from his actions with the Astros and the Red Sox. MLB's findings regarding the Astros included: "Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros' dugout."

Houston players then watched the live feed of the opposing catcher's signals, and once they cracked the code, they would bang on trash cans to alert batters when an off-speed pitch was coming. The use of technology to steal signs is not allowed in the major leagues, which is why the Astros were fined $5 million and stripped of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, in addition to the suspensions levied to Hinch and Luhnow.

The Red Sox went 108-54 in 2018 during Cora's first season in charge before beating the New York Yankees, Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. Boston finished 84-78 last year and missed the playoffs. Cora had no previous coaching or managing experience before landing as the Astros' bench coach in 2017.

As a player, he was a major-leaguer from 1998-2011, appearing with six teams and hitting .243 with a .310 on-base percentage, a .338 slugging percentage, 35 homers and 286 RBIs in 1,273 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Documents to show U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable - Mnuchin

Documents to be released Wednesday will show skeptics that a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tu...

UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple Inc on Tuesday, castigating the iPhone maker for what he said was its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals while benefiting from government help on trade.Trumps tweet came amid the investigat...

Bruins G Rask leaves game after hit to head

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask sustained an injury early in the first period of Tuesdays game at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rask was injured 112 into the first period after he was hit in the head by the left glove of Columbus forward ...

Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraws guilty plea - court filing

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation.Flynn pleaded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020