India has the most feared batting line-up: Australia women's coach

As women's T20 World Cup edges closer, Australia's coach Matthew Mott has said that India has the most feared batting line-up in the world and the side will always be one of the biggest threats in the tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:51 IST
Australia women's coach Matthew Mott . Image Credit: ANI

As women's T20 World Cup edges closer, Australia's coach Matthew Mott has said that India has the most feared batting line-up in the world and the side will always be one of the biggest threats in the tournament. Australia and India will take on each other in the first match of the tournament on February 21 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India and Australia have been clubbed together alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, before the tournament starts, Australia and India along with England will be involved in a tri-series.

"There's no doubt their strength is the batting. They have got four world-class batters and when I say world-class I mean the top of the tree guns. They will always be a threat. Their bowling, their plans have worked quite well over the years but I think that's their biggest area for growth," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mott as saying. "They probably need to produce some more fast bowlers. In a T20 they would be the most feared batting line-up - ours is pretty feared but with them you know that if you take a wicket another good player just keeps rolling out," he added.

India and England are the only two teams to defeat Australia since January 2018 in the shortest format of the game. Australia's coach Mott believes that the tri-series comes at a perfect time and it would give the side a chance to prepare for the World Cup.

"That tri-series comes at a perfect time. We've always viewed the next month as a really good opportunity to play against the two other best teams in the world. It can't get any better. If we dropped a couple of games there it's not the end of the world and we expect to be taken to task," Mott said. Australia are yet to name their women's T20 World Cup squad.

India's squad for tri-nation series: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen. India will take on England in the first-match of the tri-series on January 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

