Manchester United aiming to win Premier League title next season, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his team is aiming to win the Premier League title in the next season. "That is the aim, of course. I am not saying it is a realistic one. We are behind and a fair rate behind the top one now, who we play on Sunday. We will see where we are against them," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot in the Premier League table with 34 points. Liverpool, who have 61 points, occupies the top spot in the table. Manchester United will now take on the table-toppers in their next clash in the league.

Solskjaer admitted that both supporters and club are not happy with not challenging for the top position. "Supporters and the club alike are not happy with not challenging for the top position in the league. That is where we feel we should be and many of today's supporters have lived that period where we won the league consistently," he said.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool on January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.