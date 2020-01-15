Left Menu
De Villiers should earn his place in Proteas squad: Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe

With speculations rife over AB de Villiers' return to South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has said that the star batsman would be required to earn his place in the team.

  ANI
  • |
  Cape Town
  • |
  Updated: 15-01-2020 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:10 IST
South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

With speculations rife over AB de Villiers' return to South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has said that the star batsman would be required to earn his place in the team. "You have to earn it. It is not just walking into the team. AB has a commitment to South African cricket. He has been involved in the Mzansi Super League. I am sure if he shows interest, he will be involved in some of the series we will be playing (before the WT20)," sport24.co.za quoted Nkwe as saying.

"We will wait and see if he is interested or not. But it is always good to have some sort of experience. I am sure the life experience he has gained from the last year or two being outside international cricket, that would be immense for the environment and South African cricket," he said. After playing his first Big Bash League (BBL) match for the Brisbane Heat, de Villiers had revealed that he would love to make a comeback into the Proteas squad. He also said that communicating with the present South Africa management would be easier.

"I would love to. I have been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home. We are all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au had quoted De Villiers as saying. "So, I am thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he said.

De Villiers had scored 40 runs off 32 balls against Adelaide Strikers in his first match in the BBL. The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from the international format on May 23, 2018. However, he tried to stage a comeback in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, but was not able to reach an agreement with the management.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

