Momo Sissoko announces retirement from football
Former Liverpool and Juventus player Momo Sissoko on Tuesday announced retirement from football.
Former Liverpool and Juventus player Momo Sissoko on Tuesday announced retirement from football. After joining the Reds from Valencia, the 34-year-old made 87 appearances for Liverpool between July 2005 and January 2008.
The midfielder represented 15 clubs during his career including Paris Saint-Germain. Sissoko thanked Liverpool fans for all the love that he got from them.
"The response is easy: Thanks for all the love, thanks for everything. I'm very proud to be part of the Liverpool family," Liverpool's official website quoted Sissoko as saying. "I came to a family team like Liverpool. I want to thank everyone in Liverpool, all of the supporters over the world," he added. (ANI)
