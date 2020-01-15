Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-After Mumbai spanking, Kohli sees need to rethink batting order

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:26 IST
Cricket-After Mumbai spanking, Kohli sees need to rethink batting order
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the need to rethink the team's batting order after being steamrolled by Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday, but said there was no cause to panic after losing the first one-day international of a three-match series. India were subjected to a 10-wicket thrashing for only the fifth time in their history after scoring a modest 255, a total overhauled by Australia in the 38th over.

India packed three openers in their playing XI in a bid to give more game-time to in-form players, rejigging the top order with Kohli dropping down to number four to accommodate KL Rahul at three, but the plan came unstuck against a fired-up Australian attack. "Because of the way KL has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up," Kohli told Star Sports about his batting position at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Having said that, I don't think it's quite gone our way whenever I've batted number four, so we'll probably have to rethink about that one." Rohit Sharma made 10, while fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan forged a century-partnership with Rahul before India lost four wickets, including Kohli, for 30 runs before being bowled out in the final over.

"All in all it's about giving some guys opportunities and you'll never know if this works or not if you don't try," Kohli said. "It's very easy to just go with one template and just follow it non-stop. I think people need to relax and not panic with one game, I'm allowed to experiment a little bit and fail as well at times. You lose games here and there but today was one of the days where it didn't come off."

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed unbeaten hundreds and stitched together the largest partnership against India in one-day cricket to help the tourists romp home with 12.2 overs to spare. The two sides will meet in Rajkot for the second ODI on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Leonard pours in 43 points as Clippers rout Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 43 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers pounded the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 128-103 on Tuesday night. Clippers forward Paul George missed his third consecutive game due to a strained left hamstring, b...

Army chief calls abrogation of Art 370 'historic' step, says decision affected plans of Pakistan, its proxies

Army chief General Manoj Naravane on Wednesday said that the abrogation of Article 370 has adversely affected plans of the western neighbour, apparently referring to Pakistan and its proxies. Addressing the Army personnel on the occasion of...

On Taiwan's front line with China, a constant state of alertness

An alarm sounds and the pilots rush to their jets, sitting at the ready under a hardened shelter in the warm winter sun of southern Taiwan.Their scramble into the air was only a drill before an audience of journalists. But for Taiwans Air F...

Stars rally for OT win to sweep season series over Avs

Esa Lindell scored at 154 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night in Denver. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson had goals while Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots for the Stars, who swept the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020