Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Slam record quest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:15 IST
Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Slam record quest
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams is ominously back to winning ways as she looks to finally complete her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The American has been on the cusp of history since 2017 when she won her 23rd Major trophy in Melbourne, but after returning from giving birth has suffered straight-sets defeats in four Slam finals.

The signs are good for the 38-year-old Williams, who broke a three-year title drought at last week's Auckland Classic -- a result that will not have gone unnoticed by her younger rivals. Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are among her genuine challengers, but pressure and expectation will also pose problems for Williams as she pursues the 24 Grand Slam titles won by the Australian Margaret Court between 1960 and 1973.

"That was really important for me and I just want to build on it," Williams, now ranked ninth in the world, said after triumphing in Auckland on Sunday. The former number one, who celebrated on the court with daughter Olympia, donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.

Practice and qualifying have been disrupted in Melbourne this week because of toxic air pollution from the deadly fires, but organizers are confident the tournament will proceed as planned. Williams has now won 73 WTA titles over four decades and although she is scaling back the number of tournaments she plays, there is no indication she plans to retire imminently.

Williams's latest Grand Slam final heartbreak came at the US Open, where she was stunned by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu. Williams -- the highest-paid female athlete in the world last year with earnings close to US$30 million, according to Forbes -- afterward played down her bid for Court's record.

"I'm not necessarily chasing a record," she said. "I'm just trying to win Grand Slams."

At least she will not encounter the 19-year-old Andreescu, who is out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. - Pressure on Barty -

===================== Of the challengers to Williams, Barty will also have to deal with great expectations from the Melbourne crowd.

The 23-year-old Australian, who once took time off tennis to play professional cricket, won her maiden Major at Roland Garros last year. But Barty has had a patchy start to the year after losing her season opener last week, going down in two sets in Brisbane to American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

She dismissed afterward the hype in Australia surrounding her. "It doesn't change the way that I practice, it doesn't change the way that my team and I prepare, it doesn't change me as a person," Barty said.

Japan's Osaka arrives for her title defense accompanied by her fourth coach in less than a year, Belgian Wim Fissette. The 22-year-old squandered a match point in losing to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semi-finals in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Pliskova goes into Melbourne under the radar but the world number two beat American Madison Keys in the final to close the gap on Barty at the top of the rankings. However, she is yet to win a Grand Slam and her best appearance in a Major was back in 2016 when she lost the US Open final to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

There will be added interest in Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, the former world number one who finally broke her long Grand Slam duck in Melbourne two years ago, and who will retire after the tournament at the age of 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Madras High Court's order on Jallikattu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order for conducting Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu, under supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge. ...

LTI dollar revenue growth up 8.4 pc q-o-q and 13.7 pc y-o-y

Digital solutions major Larsen Toubro Infotech LTI on Wednesday reported revenue of 394 million dollars during the October to December quarter Q3 FY20, marking a growth of 8.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 13.7 per cent year-on-year. The...

Happy to earn India jersey again, says Chinglensana

Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday she was not sure of making a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year. The player from Manipur sustained a fracture on his right a...

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them. The four convicts -- Vinay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020