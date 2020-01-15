Left Menu
Esports-Milan to host FIFA eClub World Cup in February

Representative Image

FIFA announced on Wednesday that its eClub World Cup will take place in Milan from Feb. 7-9 after 24 teams secured qualification through five rounds of online matches. The competition, in its fourth edition, will see the world's best teams compete in one-on-one and two-on-two contests on U.S.-based company EA Sports' FIFA 20 video game.

Italian sides Makers, AS Roma and Team QLASH, will enjoy home support against 21 other teams from around the world, including teams representing major soccer clubs: Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City, Austria Wien, Borussia Moenchengladbach, and FC Basel. "We are proud that over 190 teams from all over the world took part in this season's qualification," Adrian Rolli, head of football at FIFA, said in a statement.

"The introduction of team-based 2v2 matches showed a new level of excitement and competitiveness at last year's event and will undoubtedly spark huge emotions at this year's tournament as well." The event will offer a total prize pool of $100,000 and a chance to earn Global Series Rankings points that will help players qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

