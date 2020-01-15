Tvesa, Ananya share lead after opening round in Hero WPGT

Tvesa Malik and Ananya Datar shared the lead at the end of the first round of the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) on Wednesday. Both shot an unimpressive one-over 71 at the Par-70 BPGC course. The pair is one shot ahead of the experienced Neha Tripathi (72) while Saaniya Sharma (73) is lying fourth.

Trimann Saluja and Siddhi Kapoor share the fifth place with cards of 74 each, while amateur Pranavi Urs, runner-up in Pune last week, had a disappointing front nine with a triple bogey and two bogeys as she carded 75 in the first round. Pranavi, Shriya Vivek and Ishvari Prasanna are tied-seventh, while Afshan Fatima and Oviya Reddi are tied-10th with 76.

