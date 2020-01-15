Left Menu
Raiders CB Johnson reveals he had minor back surgery

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:50 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:50 IST
Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson revealed on social media that he had surgery Tuesday to address a minor back injury. "Thank god for a safe (minor) back surgery today. Now it's time for a Road to a great recovery. Time to give #Raidernation the best healthy Zay they could ask for. Let's take over 2020. (Yes I'll be ready and better than before)," wrote Johnson in a post that included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Johnson, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders out of Houston in 2019 and saw action in just five games over his NFL rookie campaign. In August, Johnson sustained a concussion and fractures to his face in a collision with teammate Marquel Lee in a preseason game. He was activated from injured reserve in November and spent most of his time on special teams during his five appearances, getting 14 defensive snaps.

--Field Level Media

