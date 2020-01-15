Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra retain top place, impressive show by Assam, Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:17 IST
Maharashtra retain top place, impressive show by Assam, Bengal

Assam took their gold medal haul to six while West Bengal had three yellow metal to their credit even as Maharashtra continued to lead the medals tally at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Wednesday. On a day when 17 gold medals were at stake, Maharashtra and Haryana picked up two each to stay on top of the medals tally. Maharashtra with 28 gold are on top with a total of 110 medals while Haryana are distant second with 73 medals which includes 23 top podium finish.

It was at the velodrome that Maharashtra picked up their twin gold medals with Kolhapur's Pooja Baban Danole winning her fourth gold in the girls' under-17 competition and Mayur Pawar emerging the fastest under-21 rider. Haryana U-17 rider Arab Singh won the boys' individual pursuit gold while Anjali Chaudhary claimed the girls under-21 25m pistol event to ensure that the gap with Maharashtra would not widen at the end of the day.

Uttar Pradesh edged ahead of Delhi to the third place after their boys under-17 volleyball team winning the final against a battling Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 17 gold and 48 medals each and were separated by the silver medal count.

West Bengal struck gold through sprint cyclist Triyasha Paul, the under-21 Mixed Team rifle shooters Ayushi Poddar and Amartya Mukherjee as well as the girls under-17 volleyball squad. The three gold show on Wednesday helped the State slip into the top 10 with seven gold among their 22-medal collection.

Triyasha and Odisha's Swasti Singh joined Danole as multiple gold medallists in cycling competition. Assam's Rimanju Roy showed that he could have possibly finished with a better medal in the individual pursuit by clocking a faster time in bronze medal ride-off than either rider in the under-17 final.

Kerala’s lone gold was won by the under-21 girls' volleyball team who overcame early nerves to find their A game and beat West Bengal in straight sets. The Gujarat boys, who turned the table to Tamil Nadu in the semifinals, went on to beat Haryana in four sets while Uttar Pradesh boys defeated Uttarakhand by a similar margin. KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina

The United States change of stance to support Brazils bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD ahead of Argentina was welcomed by the Brazilian government on Tuesday. The U.S. governments plans, after havin...

UPDATE 4-Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial, headed by a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican p...

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020