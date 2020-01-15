Maharashtra retain top place, impressive show by Assam, Bengal

Assam took their gold medal haul to six while West Bengal had three yellow metal to their credit even as Maharashtra continued to lead the medals tally at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Wednesday. On a day when 17 gold medals were at stake, Maharashtra and Haryana picked up two each to stay on top of the medals tally. Maharashtra with 28 gold are on top with a total of 110 medals while Haryana are distant second with 73 medals which includes 23 top podium finish.

It was at the velodrome that Maharashtra picked up their twin gold medals with Kolhapur's Pooja Baban Danole winning her fourth gold in the girls' under-17 competition and Mayur Pawar emerging the fastest under-21 rider. Haryana U-17 rider Arab Singh won the boys' individual pursuit gold while Anjali Chaudhary claimed the girls under-21 25m pistol event to ensure that the gap with Maharashtra would not widen at the end of the day.

Uttar Pradesh edged ahead of Delhi to the third place after their boys under-17 volleyball team winning the final against a battling Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 17 gold and 48 medals each and were separated by the silver medal count.

West Bengal struck gold through sprint cyclist Triyasha Paul, the under-21 Mixed Team rifle shooters Ayushi Poddar and Amartya Mukherjee as well as the girls under-17 volleyball squad. The three gold show on Wednesday helped the State slip into the top 10 with seven gold among their 22-medal collection.

Triyasha and Odisha's Swasti Singh joined Danole as multiple gold medallists in cycling competition. Assam's Rimanju Roy showed that he could have possibly finished with a better medal in the individual pursuit by clocking a faster time in bronze medal ride-off than either rider in the under-17 final.

Kerala’s lone gold was won by the under-21 girls' volleyball team who overcame early nerves to find their A game and beat West Bengal in straight sets. The Gujarat boys, who turned the table to Tamil Nadu in the semifinals, went on to beat Haryana in four sets while Uttar Pradesh boys defeated Uttarakhand by a similar margin. KHS

