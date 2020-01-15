Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Kerber suffers back injury; Federer eyeing miracle and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Clemson ends No. 3 Duke's 9-game run

Aamir Simms scored a career-high 25 points, and Clemson recovered in the final few minutes to knock off No. 3 Duke 79-72 as fans stormed the court in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night in Clemson, S.C. Tevin Mack added 22 points and John Newman III had 14 points for the Tigers, who have won three consecutive games, including their first-ever win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Former champion Kerber suffers back injury ahead of Australian Open

Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber suffered a back injury days before the year's first Grand Slam, with the German forced to retire at the Adelaide International warmup on Wednesday. The former world number one had a medical time-out for a trainer to work on her lower back before she conceded her second round match trailing 6-3 2-0 against Dayana Yastremska at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

Roger Federer continues to defy the aging process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month. Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open campaign next week only the foolhardy would write off his chances of another Melbourne miracle.

NHL roundup: Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists in his return from injury, and Evgeni Malkin added two goals and an assist Tuesday as the Penguins trounced the visiting Minnesota Wild 7-3. Crosby, who had sports hernia surgery, missed the previous 28 games. Jared McCann, Bryan Rust and Dominik Simon each added a goal and an assist, and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fourth straight.

NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks crush Knicks for third time

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points in just 21 minutes Tuesday night for the host Milwaukee Bucks, who concluded their season-long dominance of the New York Knicks by cruising to a 128-102 victory. The Bucks swept the three-game season series from the Knicks and never trailed in outscoring New York by total of 91 points (383-292). The Bucks have won four in a row overall and nine of 10 while the Knicks have lost six of seven.

Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport: German athlete body chief

Athletes are not just sports role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said. Johannes Herber said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which banned any political messages at Olympic venues or medal ceremonies at this year's Tokyo Olympics, to avoid turning the Games into a political tool, was robbing the world of interesting voices.

Federer, Nadal kick in $170,000 for Australian bushfire relief

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal pledged A$250,000 ($172,000) towards the Australian bushfire relief efforts at a charity event on Wednesday in the leadup to the Australian Open. World number one Nadal made the announcement at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena during the "Rally for Relief" event where top players including Serena Williams and Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic led fundraising efforts.

Esports: Milan to host FIFA eClub World Cup in February

FIFA announced on Wednesday that its eClub World Cup will take place in Milan from Feb. 7-9 after 24 teams secured qualification through five rounds of online matches. The competition, in its fourth edition, will see the world's best teams compete in one-on-one and two-on-two contests on U.S.-based company EA Sports' FIFA 20 video game.

Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margaret Court's record of 24 singles titles at the Australian Open next week, last played for the U.S. in February 2018 following the birth of her daughter.

Tsitsipas poised for Grand Slam breakthrough in 2020

Few players have looked capable of breaking the stranglehold Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have had on Grand Slams over the last 15 years but if anyone can end their reign in 2020 it is likely to be Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 21-year-old Greek has exceeded expectations in each of his campaigns, shooting up to number six in the world rankings and ending 2019 by winning the coveted ATP Finals crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina

The United States change of stance to support Brazils bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD ahead of Argentina was welcomed by the Brazilian government on Tuesday. The U.S. governments plans, after havin...

UPDATE 4-Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial, headed by a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican p...

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...
