Report: Bills DT Oliver has core muscle surgery

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 00:06 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:06 IST
Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver revealed on social media he had surgery on Tuesday, despite not being on the injury report this season and playing in 16 games for the Bills, who lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card game. "Surgery went well ... it's been a hell of a way to navigate my rookie year ... Prey for my speedy recovery because lord know I can't sit still," wrote Oliver in a post on social media next to two photographs of himself in a hospital bed.

According to a report from the Buffalo News, the 22-year-old Oliver had core muscle surgery at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, performed by renowned core-muscle expert Dr. William Meyers. What caused the injury has not been disclosed, but a report by Syracuse.com adds that Oliver apparently played through the injury for some stretch of the season, according to a league source. The 2019 first-round pick out of Houston recorded 43 tackles (24 solo), five sacks and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games (seven starts). He added four tackles in the Bills' playoff loss to the Texans.

--Field Level Media

