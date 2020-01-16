Report: Garrett interviews for OC job with Giants

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing Wednesday for the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, NFL Network reported. The Giants last week hired Joe Judge, 38, to his first head-coaching job, and he could use a veteran offensive coach to work with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and third-year running back Saquon Barkley.

Garrett's contract with the Cowboys expired Tuesday. Dallas opted not to renew his contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him. The 53-year-old Garrett had been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim head coach eight games into the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as coach but is 2-3 in the playoffs. He ended his playing career in 2000 as the Giants backup quarterback, playing behind Kerry Collins.

