Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Garrett interviews for OC job with Giants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:38 IST
Report: Garrett interviews for OC job with Giants
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing Wednesday for the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, NFL Network reported. The Giants last week hired Joe Judge, 38, to his first head-coaching job, and he could use a veteran offensive coach to work with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and third-year running back Saquon Barkley.

Garrett's contract with the Cowboys expired Tuesday. Dallas opted not to renew his contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him. The 53-year-old Garrett had been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim head coach eight games into the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as coach but is 2-3 in the playoffs. He ended his playing career in 2000 as the Giants backup quarterback, playing behind Kerry Collins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit new peaks on trade deal as oil slips on demand worries

Key world stock market indexes climbed to new records on Wednesday on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will reduce tensions, but oil prices slid on doubts the pact will spur world growth and boost crude demand.U.S. President Donald Trump and C...

UPDATE 1-Virginia governor decrees emergency Capitol gun ban ahead of expected rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he was temporarily banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond ahead of a major gun rights demonstration set for next week.Northam, who is leading the push for ...

UPDATE 2-Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.The detailed version of the ruli...

China's 'market condition' caveat on U.S. ag purchases adds to Phase 1 doubts

Chinas pledge to buy U.S. farm goods based on market conditions during the Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony on Wednesday added to doubts among farmers and commodity traders over the lingering tariffs on U.S. exports. The agreement, meant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020