Warriors sign G Lee to multiyear contract

  • Reuters
  • California
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:36 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 01:04 IST
The Golden State Warriors signed shooting guard Damion Lee to a multiyear contract Wednesday. Multiple outlets reported it was a three-year deal, but no financial details were immediately available.

Lee, 27, is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 26 games (13 starts) this season. Undrafted in 2016 out of Louisville, the 6-foot-5 Lee played in 32 games for the Warriors in 2018-19 and 15 games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2017-18.

He played with the G League's Maine Red Claws in 2016-17 and the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2017-18.

