Left Menu
Development News Edition

Role players power Pistons past Celtics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 09:38 IST
Role players power Pistons past Celtics
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Career nights from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk and a vintage performance by Derrick Rose led the short-handed Detroit Pistons past the host Boston Celtics 116-103 Wednesday night. Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk had career bests with 24 and 21 points, respectively, and Rose scored 22 on 11-of-13 shooting. Markieff Morris added 23 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond (13 points, 13 rebounds) chipped in a double-double as the Pistons won for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Gordon Hayward had 25 points, and Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics lost for the fourth time in their past six. Boston played without forward Jayson Tatum, who was held out with a knee injury. Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back) were all sidelined for Detroit, which shot 60.3 percent (47 of 78) as a team.

Trailing by two at halftime, the Pistons used a 10-0 run to grab an 82-73 advantage with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter. A Hayward 3-pointer got the Celtics back within 84-80 with 1:29 left, but Mykhailiuk drained a pair of threes in the final minute, including a buzzer-beater from beyond half court, to give Detroit a 91-82 lead entering the fourth. A Morris floater to start the fourth gave the Pistons their first double-digit lead, and Mykhailiuk hit another trey for a 98-85 edge. Morris' dunk with 8:31 on the clock extended Detroit's stretch to open the quarter to 12-5, and the Pistons would lead by as much as 21 in coasting to victory.

The lead went back and forth in the second quarter, neither team going up by more than four points. Detroit went ahead 50-46 with 3:28 to go before Brown scored nine straight points for Boston to forge a 55-all tie. A Hayward basket with 1.3 seconds remaining gave the Celtics a 59-57 edge at the break. Brown and Morris each had 17 points before halftime.

The Pistons led by as much as nine before settling for a 27-24 lead after one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ITM Launches Comprehensive Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

ITM Executive Education Centre EEC launches a comprehensive program in Business Analytics and Data Science which will help students get a strong grip on advanced industry-relevant skills and stay ahead in the competition. This program allu...

Tennis-With Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory

Simona Halep hopes having Darren Cahill back in her corner at the Australian Open will help her land a third Grand Slam title but if the Melbourne Park trophy eludes her once again it will not be down to a lack of fitness or preparation.Hal...

Odisha train accident:Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

In the wake of derailment of theMumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT Express, the CentralRailway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on...

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.The stocky 23-year-olds rollicking 2019 season has rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020