Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fultz's triple-double powers Magic's upset of Lakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 11:46 IST
Fultz's triple-double powers Magic's upset of Lakers

Markelle Fultz amassed 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the visiting Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night. The triple-double was the second of Fultz's career. The other came on April 11, 2018, for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points for the Magic. Wes Iwundu scored a career-high 19 points, Nikola Vucevic also had 19, and Terrence Ross had 15 off the bench for Orlando. Quinn Cook led the Lakers with 22 points while LeBron James finished with 19 points and 19 of the Lakers' 34 assists. Troy Daniels and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points apiece. JaVale McGee had 14 points and nine rebounds while Dwight Howard had a game-high 16 boards.

The Magic prevailed without guard Evan Fournier, the team's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game. He missed the contest due to a right quad contusion. Vucevic drilled a 3-pointer for a 114-110 lead with 55.9 seconds left. McGee's dunk cut the deficit to two with 50.7 seconds remaining, but Fultz scored inside with 38.6 left for 116-112 lead.

After James hit a 3-pointer, Fultz scored inside again for a 118-115 lead with 15.4 seconds left. James missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left before Gordon sealed the win with a free throw 1.7 seconds remaining. Cook hit a 3-pointer near the final horn to cap the scoring.

Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis missed his fourth consecutive game with a bruised tailbone. The Lakers also played without reserve point guard Rajon Rondo, who missed his second straight contest with a fracture in his right ring finger. The Magic produced a 22-8 run to open the third quarter for an 87-66 advantage with 6:41 remaining. But the Lakers roared back with a 22-2 run to slice the margin to 89-88 heading into the fourth.

The Magic led by as much as 20 in the first half. However, a 18-6 surge by the Lakers, which included a four-point play by Troy Daniels to cap the first-half scoring, allowed them to close the gap to 65-58 at the break. Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso left the game late in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. He did not return.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SIGEF Brings Inclusion to Davos and a Supportive Vision for a Smarter Future for the World

Sharing the same concerns and goals with the leaders of the global economy who will be gathering in Davos to pave the way for a Cohesive and Sustainable World, SIGEF by Horyou has opted to showcase its own commitment to sustainability thro...

NBA roundup: Magic halt Lakers' 9-game win streak

Markelle Fultz amassed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the visiting Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night. The triple-double was the second of Fultzs career...

Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film 'Freedom'

Netflix on Thursday announced the cast of the movie Freedom, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which includes Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin. According to a press release from the streamer, actors Divya Dutta...

"One country, two systems" can continue beyond 2047-HK leader

The principle that ensures Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unavailable in mainland China can continue beyond its 2047 expiry date as long as the citys youngsters do not destroy it with temporary misunderstandings, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020