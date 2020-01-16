Left Menu
Kerala announces sports awards, Muhammad Anas wins GV Raja award

Kerala Sports Minister EP Jayarajan announced the sports awards instituted by Kerala State Sports Council with Indian sprinter Muhammad Anas winning GV Raja award (Male) for athletics.

Muhammad Anas . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Sports Minister EP Jayarajan announced the sports awards instituted by Kerala State Sports Council with Indian sprinter Muhammad Anas winning GV Raja award (Male) for athletics. Anas had won silver for India in the 400-meter race at Jakarta Asian games.

In the female category, PC Thulasi was adjudged the winner for GV Raja award which carries prize money of Rs 3 lakh and a citation. The Palakkad native had won bronze for India in the Asian Games and performed well in other international badminton tournaments.

TP Ouseph, athletics coach will be conferred with Olympian Suresh Babu lifetime achievement award which carries a prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The award for the best sports trainer was clinched by football coach Satheevan Balan of the Kerala State Sports council.

The Sports Minister also announced awards for meritorious sportspersons in different categories that included school and college-level students. "To promote sports, fitness centres will be started in all districts in Kerala. Already we have started a few which are getting a good response. To encourage sports talents in the coastal region, Beach Games will be made an annual event," said EP Jayarajan in a statement.

The awards were instituted by the Kerala State Sports Council in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

