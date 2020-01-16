Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shreya, Shivani replace Richa, Nuzhat in Indian squads for Quadrangular series

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:20 IST
Shreya, Shivani replace Richa, Nuzhat in Indian squads for Quadrangular series

Goa's Shreya Parab and Maharashtra's Shivani Shinde were on Thursday named as replacements in the India A and B squads for the upcoming Quadrangular T20 Series featuring Bangladesh and Thailand. Shreya replaces Richa Ghosh and Shivani came in place of Nuzhat Parween, who are the senior women's team for the T20 tri-series in Australia, followed by the World T20.

The Quadrangular series is scheduled to be start in Patna from Thursday and will conclude on January 22. "The All-India Women's Selection Committee has suggested changes to India A and India B teams for the upcoming Paytm Quadrangular Series following the announcement of the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the tri-series in Australia and the T20 World Cup," the Board said in a statement.

"Richa Ghosh and Nuzhat Parween have been named in the senior side and will now not feature in the T20 series at Patna. "Shreya Parab from Goa Cricket Association will replace Richa while Shivali Shinde from Maharashtra Cricket Association will replace Nuzhat," it added.

Besides, Harleen Deol, who could not take part in the just-concluded Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in Cuttack , will now play the first two games for India A. She is a also a part of the T20 World Cup squad. Devika Vaidya, who was named captain of India A, has conveyed to the selection committee about her unavailability and in her place Manali Dakshini will now lead the side.

India A: Manali Dakshini (Captain), Harleen Deol (first two games), Priya Punia, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta, Shreya Parab, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar. India B: Sneh Rana (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Shivali Shinde (wicket-keeper), S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, Tanushree Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Speaker resigns, likely to be appointed state BJP president

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned on Thursday amid reports that he will be the new chief of the BJPs state unit. Bindal submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, a day ahead of the filing of nominations fo...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reach 61-0 at lunch in positive start to third test

England made a positive start after winning the toss and reached 61 runs without loss at lunch on the first day of the third test against South Africa at St Georges Park on Thursday. The wicket had been expected to offer some early assistan...

UPDATE 3-Trade deal touts financial sector wins; China to scrap securities business cap faster

The long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal touted wins for U.S. companies looking to access Chinas 40 trillion financial sector, but many of the changes were already in the works, with Beijing having stepped up the pace of liberalisation last y...

Lalu appears before CBI court in the fifth fodder scam case

Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020