Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Lukaku flourishes under Conte as Inter challenge Juve's supremacy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:13 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Lukaku flourishes under Conte as Inter challenge Juve's supremacy

Widely criticised at Manchester United last season and stung by a suggestion that he performs best as a target man, Romelu Lukaku has bounced back in style at Inter Milan as they challenge Juventus' long-running Serie A supremacy. The Belgian took his tally to 18 goals in all competitions after scoring twice in a 4-1 Coppa Italia win over Cagliari on Tuesday, once again answering those who said he was not worth the club record 80 million euros ($89.27 million) Inter paid for him at the start of the season.

Fourteen of those goals have come in Serie A, putting him level with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and behind only Lazio forward Ciro Immobile who has 20. With Serie A at the halfway mark, Inter, who visit relegation-threatened Lecce on Sunday, are second with 46 points, two behind leaders Juventus who host Parma.

Lazio, third with 42, host Sampdoria on Saturday as they chase an eleventh successive league win. Lukaku, a powerful 1.90 metre forward, was often singled out for criticism last season and was upset when United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer categorised him as a target man. "He's one of the top number nines when you want to play with that kind of striker," said the Norwegian.

"Because of my size, they think that I'm like the traditional big guy," Lukaku replied. "Well, I'm not that type of dude. I need to face the goal, that's when I'm dangerous." His tally this season includes a goal against Genoa where he collected the ball, skipped past a defender and rifled a shot in off the bar, while against Napoli, he intercepted a pass in his own half and ran 50 metres to score a remarkable solo goal.

In fact, Lukaku has had an impressive scoring record throughout his career which began when he made his debut for Anderlecht at the age of 16. He scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for United, 87 goals in 166 matches for Everton and 41 in 98 games for Anderlecht while his tally for Belgium is an impressive 52 in 84 games.

Conte, who took over as Inter coach this season, said that he had been an admirer of Lukaku's ever since he coached Chelsea in the English Premier League. Lukaku, on the other hand, was impressed by Conte's Italy side when they beat Belgium 3-1 at Euro 2016 despite a much weaker squad on paper.

"I heard people say Romelu Lukaku was a donkey," said Conte after the 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Saturday. "I heard all sorts of things, not even that long ago." "It's easy to speak well of him now, but if we think back to just a few weeks ago....," said Conte.

"I always said Romelu was a rough diamond that needed work to smooth him out. Lautaro Martinez is the same. These lads are 26 and 22-years-old, they are still young... Now, I can get to work on polishing the diamond." ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 50 million venture debt facility with the developer of ride-hailing app Bolt from Estonia. The financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments EFSI, the main pillar of ...

SC dismisses plea of telcos seeking review of verdict on recovery of past dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom serv...

UK High Court hears wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla appeal against extradition to India

The UK High Court on Thursday began hearing an application for permission to appeal filed by alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla against his extradition to India to face charges of match fixing. Chawla is wanted in India to face charges of cricke...

UPDATE 1-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

Amnesty Internationals legal bid to have Israel revoke the export license of the Israeli NSO surveillance firm will be heard behind closed doors, an Israeli court ruled on Thursday.A Tel Aviv District judge cited national security concerns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020