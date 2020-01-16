Sindhu out of Indonesia Masters after losing quarterfinal
World champion P V Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of Japan's Sayaka Takahashia in a closely-fought quarterfinal to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday. Sindhu lost 21-16 16-21 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes.
World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday's match. Takahashi had defeated another top Indian, Saina Nehwal, in the second round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
