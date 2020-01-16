Shreya, Shivani replace Richa, Nuzhat in Indian teams for Women's Quadrangular Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the replacements for India A and B teams for the upcoming Women's Quadrangular Series. Shreya Parab will replace Richa Ghosh while Shivani Shinde will replace Nuzhat Parween.

Richa and Nuzhat have been replaced after they were named in the India team for the upcoming tri-series in Australia and the T20 World Cup. Harleen Deol, who was not a part of the just-concluded Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in Cuttak, has been named in the squad for the first two games for India A.

Manali Dakshini will now lead the India A side after Devika Vaidya announced her unavailability for the series. India A: Manali Dakshini (Captain), Harleen Deol (first two games), Priya Punia, Jincy George (KCA), Madhuri Mehta, Shreya Parab, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar.

India B: Sneh Rana (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Shivali Shinde (wicket-keeper), S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, and Tanushree Sarkar. Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women are the other two teams participating in the tournament, scheduled to commence from January 16.

All the matches will be played in Patna and the first match of the tournament will be between India A and Bangladesh Women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.