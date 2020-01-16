Left Menu
Report: Astros, Springer avoid arbitration, agree at $21M

  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:38 IST
Without a general manager or a field manager, the Houston Astros are still getting business done, agreeing with outfielder George Springer on Thursday to a one-year deal that avoids arbitration, mlb.com reported. Springer, 30, will make $21 million in 2020, his last as an arbitration-eligible player before moving to his first year of free agency in 2021. He has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons.

Springer batted a career-high .292 in 2019 while also setting personal bests with 39 home runs and 96 RBIs. He added four more home runs and eight RBIs in 18 postseason games as the Astros advanced to Game 7 of the World Series before falling to the Washington Nationals. The Astros have been embroiled in an electronic sign-stealing controversy from the 2017 season that cost general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch their jobs.

Springer made his first All-Star team in the 2017 season when he hit 34 home runs with 85 RBIs. He then went on to dominate in the postseason that year, earning World Series MVP honors when he hit five home runs with seven RBIs while batting .379 in seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. --Field Level Media

