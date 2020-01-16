The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Chennayin FC and NorthEast United.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW 2nd ODI: Kohli to be back at No.3 after all-openers-on-board strategy backfires

By Nikhil Bapat Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-2NDLD CONTRACTS

Dhoni dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, Rahul promoted New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-LD PRACTICE

Dhoni starts training with Jharkhand Ranji squad, gets new bowling machine New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday amid fresh speculation on his future.

SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD BHUVNESHWAR

Bhuvneshwar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD IYER

In current situation, you should be ready to bat anywhere: Shreyas Iyer By Nikhil Bapat

Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number after he did not get to play at his usual number four spot in the first ODI against Australia.

SPO-FOOT-BAGAN-3RDLD MERGER Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as ATK-Mohun Bagan in next ISL

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season after the iconic club merged with ATK FC on Thursday by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners.

SPO-CRI-IND-ZAMPA Need to have a strong character to get the better of Kohli: Zampa

Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said one needs to have a "strong character" to get the better of a class act like India captain Virat Kohli, who he has dismissed six times in limited overs cricket so far.

SPO-CRI-IND-FINCH Finch expects India to fight back hard in second ODI

Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will "fight back" in the second ODI here Friday after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD FAN Indian cricket's "Superfan" Charulata Patel no more; BCCI, ICC offer condolences

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Charulata Patel, the octogenarian "Superfan" of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, has died due to age-related ailments.

SPO-CRI-WC-U19-PREVIEW U-19 WC: Runaway favourites India ready for 'High Five'; Japan, Nigeria add novelty

Cape Town, Jan 16 (PTI) A few precocious talents, hardworking teenagers and a chunky lot which might fall by the wayside in times to come will form an eclectic 16-team mix in the melting pot called ICC Under-19 World Cup starting on Friday.

SPO-LD SANIA Sania enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Hobart, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-CONTRACTS Mithali demoted to Grade B in BCCI central contracts

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj was on Thursday demoted to Grade B from A in the BCCI central contracts while Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia were elevated to the middle bracket.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sindhu loses in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters, Indian campaign ends

Jakarta, Jan 16 (PTI) World champion shuttler P V Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a closely-fought women's singles contest to bring curtains on the Indian challenge in the Indonesia Masters here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-BCCI Dhoni was intimated by BCCI brass before finalising central contract list: Sources

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, a top BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-HARBHAJAN

I don't think Dhoni will play for India again: Harbhajan New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unlikely to play for India again even if he has a fabulous IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, feels Harbhajan Singh, reacting to the news of former skipper being dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-COUNTY

India spinner Ashwin signs up with Yorkshire for county stint London, Jan 16 (PTI) Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Yorkshire during this year's English County Championship, the club said on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-BAGAN-BHUTIA

Bhutia hails Bagan-ATK merger, but not happy with name of merged club By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK but said he was not happy with the merged club to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season.

SPO-KHELO Maharashtra continues to rule in Khelo India Youth Games

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Defending champions Maharashtra continued to rule the Khelo India Youth Games, adding five more gold to their tally on the back of a strong show by their weightlifters, here on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.