South Africa v England 3rd Test scoreboard
Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Jan 16 (AFP) Scores at close of play on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Thursday: England, first innings
Z Crawley c Van der Dussen b Nortje 44 D Sibley c Elgar b Rabada 36
J Denly lbw b Maharaj 25 J Root b Rabada 27
B Stokes not out 38 O Pope not out 39
Extras (lb8, nb3, w4) 15 Total (4 wkts, 90 overs) 224
Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-103, 3-134, 4-148 Bowling: Philander 11-5-15-0, Paterson 15-1-46-1, Rabada 17-3-48-2, Nortje 15-4-52-1, Maharaj 32-11-55-1. AFP
