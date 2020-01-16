South Africa v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Jan 16 (AFP) Scores at close of play on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Thursday: England, first innings

Z Crawley c Van der Dussen b Nortje 44 D Sibley c Elgar b Rabada 36

J Denly lbw b Maharaj 25 J Root b Rabada 27

B Stokes not out 38 O Pope not out 39

Extras (lb8, nb3, w4) 15 Total (4 wkts, 90 overs) 224

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-103, 3-134, 4-148 Bowling: Philander 11-5-15-0, Paterson 15-1-46-1, Rabada 17-3-48-2, Nortje 15-4-52-1, Maharaj 32-11-55-1. AFP

PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.