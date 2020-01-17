Left Menu
NHL notebook: Bruins place G Rask (concussion) on IR

  Reuters
  Boston
  Updated: 17-01-2020 07:59 IST
  Created: 17-01-2020 07:58 IST
Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he sustained a concussion early in the first period of the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets two days earlier. The 2014 Vezina Trophy recipient was hit in the head by the left elbow of Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom, who was being pushed from behind by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Rask remained on the ice for several moments before retreating to the dressing room.

Rask owns a 17-4-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 28 games this season. The 32-year-old initially was named to the Atlantic Division team for the upcoming 2020 NHL All-Star Game, but he withdrew from the competition on Monday. Rask cited rest as his reason.

--Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant behind the bench for the Pacific Division at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, the league announced. Gallant was named the head coach of the Pacific team on Jan. 3, when the Vegas Golden Knights resided in first place in the division. Gallant, however, was fired on Wednesday by the Golden Knights.

Tocchet has guided the Coyotes into first place in the top-heavy Pacific with a 26-18-5 record. The 55-year-old will become the second Coyotes coach to participate in an All-Star Game, joining Jim Schoenfeld (1999). --Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, hit in the face by an elbow from Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen on Tuesday, took some shots of his own at NHL officiating and the league's Department of Player Safety.

"I'm not surprised. Player safety, my ass," Perreault told media members at Jets practice after finding out that Virtanen would not be suspended for his actions in the Jets' 4-0 victory. "This is literally an elbow to the face of a guy that didn't have the puck. ... They're not going to do anything about it. So I gotta take matters into my own hands. The next time this happens, I get to swing my stick across his forehead, and I shouldn't get suspended then." Last month, the NHL suspended Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee three games for a hit that left Perreault with a concussion. Perreault sat out six games with the injury.

