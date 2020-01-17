Left Menu
Leonard scores 32 to carry Clippers past Magic

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 32 points, and the host Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Orlando Magic 122-95 on Thursday night. Leonard, who scored at least 30 points for the fourth consecutive game, connected on 12 of 20 shots from the floor and 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Montrezl Harrell had 21 points for the Clippers, who won for the fourth time in five games. Landry Shamet added 13 points and Lou Williams and JaMychal Green contributed 11 points apiece. Green also had 13 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, while Aaron Gordon finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Evan Fournier, who sat out the Lakers' win with a right quad contusion, scored 15 points.

Terrence Ross chipped in 16 points and Markelle Fultz, who recorded his second career triple-double Wednesday in a one-point victory over the Lakers, finished with 11 points. Forward Paul George missed his fourth straight contest with a strained left hamstring, but the Clippers had no trouble dominating the Magic without him.

A 16-0 run boosted the Clippers to a 50-29 advantage after five straight points by Harrell less than four minutes into the second quarter. The Magic went scoreless for almost five minutes before Gordon hit a corner 3-pointer to end the drought with 6:53 remaining in the quarter. Los Angeles outscored Orlando 33-22 in the second for a 67-48 lead at the break.

The shooting helped the Clippers dictate the first half, hitting 55.3 percent of their shots to 36.2 for the Magic. For the game, the Clippers made 49.5 percent to 39.1 percent for the Magic. Leonard scored 22 points in the first half.

Orlando, which trailed by as much as 23 points, was unable to mount a rally in the second half, failing to get any closer than 14. Clippers forward Maurice Harkless, who started but went scoreless in 14 minutes, left the contest in the first half with a sore back. He did not return.

The Clippers outrebounded the Magic 59-42.

