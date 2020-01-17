Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Frustrated Paire sets up all-French final in Auckland

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:21 IST
Tennis-Frustrated Paire sets up all-French final in Auckland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Benoit Paire overcame a second set of simmering frustration that ended with a smashed racket and point penalty to advance to the Auckland Open final on Friday and a showdown with fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert. The 30-year-old Paire beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-7(1) 6-2 to set up a final on Saturday with Humbert, who earlier tamed the big serve of U.S. two-time champion John Isner in a 7-6(5) 6-4 win.

It will be 21-year-old Humbert's first ATP Tour final. "I'm very sorry," Paire said of his tantrums. "I broke one racket and ... I only have two left so I have to be careful in the final before I get to Australia.

"To play against Ugo in the final, two Frenchman is very special." Paire, who lost to Hurkacz in the final in Winston-Salem in August, appeared to become frustrated towards the end of the first set when he wasted his first opportunity to serve out.

Two double faults gave Hurkacz the break and the Pole then served to love with the Frenchman visibly annoyed and appearing to just want to get off the court. Paire ensured he closed out the set the next game but his frustration levels increased in the second set and he smashed a ball out of the stadium when he was broken and then complained throughout the tie-break of a fan heckling him.

He smashed his racket on set point and having received a warning when he earlier hit the ball into the adjoining Auckland Domain he simply walked off and sat down as the umpire awarded Hurkacz a penalty point and the set. Paire, however, raced through the decider and advanced to his ninth final when Hurkacz served his seventh double fault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

2 NGOs draft 'green manifesto', demand income tax rebate for using public transport

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, two environmental NGOs have drafted a green manifesto demanding a blanket ban on felling of trees and income tax rebate for those using metro train and bus for travel. The NGOs -- New Delhi Nature Soci...

UPDATE 2-Japan's Shikoku Electric says to delay nuclear reactor restart after court order

Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it had been ordered by a Hiroshima court to suspend operations of its only operable nuclear reactor, the No.3 unit at its Ikata plant in western Japan.The reactor had been shut for r...

Foreign tourist arrivals up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad image: Tourism Min

Foreign tourist arrivals FTAs to India increased despite travel advisories issued by several countries and attempts by some groups to create a bad perception of the situation in the country, said Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday. In...

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, mainland and Taipei officials said Friday, the first such passage since the island resoundingly re-elected its independence-leaning president. The warship was on a routine mission on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020