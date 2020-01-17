Hockey Australia thanks Indian counterpart for bushfire support
Hockey Australia on Friday thanked Hockey India (HI) for their support to efforts for the recent bushfires.
Hockey Australia on Friday thanked Hockey India (HI) for their support of efforts for the recent bushfires. HI donated the USD 25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and also sent the signed India team jerseys which will soon be auctioned.
"On behalf of the Board and Management of Hockey Australia, we really appreciate your support towards Hockey Australia's fundraising efforts for the recent bushfires," the Hockey Australia said in a letter. "Your thoughts and kind words have been well received by our Board and staff at Hockey Australia. Your support reinforces the strength of the relationship between Australia and India including our shared love for the sport of hockey," it added.
At least 28 people have died as a result of bushfire and more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged in the state of New South Wales.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey India
- Indian
- New South Wales
- Australia
ALSO READ
Hockey India names 25 players for senior women national camp
Hockey India bars 10 teams from participating in 10th National Championships
Hockey India lauds skipper Rani on being nominated for World Games Athlete of Year 2019
Hockey India replies to CBI, sends details for setup of Sports Integrity Unit
Hockey India appoints Janneke Schopman analytical coach for women's team