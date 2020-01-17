Hockey Australia thanks Indian counterpart for bushfire support

Hockey Australia on Friday thanked Hockey India (HI) for their support of efforts for the recent bushfires. HI donated the USD 25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and also sent the signed India team jerseys which will soon be auctioned.

"On behalf of the Board and Management of Hockey Australia, we really appreciate your support towards Hockey Australia's fundraising efforts for the recent bushfires," the Hockey Australia said in a letter. "Your thoughts and kind words have been well received by our Board and staff at Hockey Australia. Your support reinforces the strength of the relationship between Australia and India including our shared love for the sport of hockey," it added.

At least 28 people have died as a result of bushfire and more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged in the state of New South Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

