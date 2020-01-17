REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Gary Lineker’s celebrated quote that soccer is a simple game that “the Germans always win” might well be adapted to tennis and the inescapable dominance of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Bruins score 4 unanswered to upend Pens Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored the last half of four unanswered goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in a testy affair Thursday.

GOLF-ASIAN/ Jazz rocks in Singapore to boost title defense

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Jazz Janewattananond injected fresh momentum into his title defense at the Singapore Open with a second round six-under-par 65 on Friday to grab a one-shot lead heading into day three. UPCOMING

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

The 12th and final stage of the Dakar Rally is a 447-kilometre ride from Haradh to Qiddiya. 17 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa host England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in the third of the four-test series. 17 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (TV) Cricket-India v Australia ODI series

India play Australia in the second one-dayer of the three-match series in Rajkot. 17 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Cultural Leonesa v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid visit Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey. 17 Jan 19:00 ET

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Schalke face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga. 17 Jan 19:30 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

18 Jan 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP

Soccer-Bordeaux sent packing from Cup by minnows Pau French third division side Pau pulled off a remarkable 3-2 win after extra-time over top-flight Girondins de Bordeaux to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Thursday.

17 Jan 22:00 ET FOOTBALL-NFL-TITANS/BULLUCK

NFL-Bulluck reliving fairy tale run as Titans make bid for Super Bowl If anyone has an idea about what is going on right now inside the Tennessee Titans dressing room as they prepare for a Sunday showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl it would be Keith Bulluck.

17 Jan 20:00 ET GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour: American Express third round Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960.

18 Jan GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV)

Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open Day three of the Singapore Open.

18 Jan GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship Action from day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October.

18 Jan TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open - Players practice & news conferences Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep are among the players scheduled to speak to the media on Saturday ahead of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the tennis calendar - in Melbourne.

18 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International The final of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open.

18 Jan 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International The final of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament.

18 Jan 03:30 ET, 08:30 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International The final of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament.

18 Jan 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

