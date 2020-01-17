AIFF issues show-cause notice to ATK, Kerala Blasters head coaches

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served a show-cause notice to the head coaches of ATK and Kerala Blasters FC -- Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie respectively -- along with the goalkeeping coach of ATK Angel Pindado. AIFF issued the show-cause notice seeking an explanation for misconduct during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK FC and Kerala Blasters FC played on January 12 at Kolkata.

The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters FC as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident, which occurred during the injury time.

The coaches and support staff have been given the deadline until January 20 to respond. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

