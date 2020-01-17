Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations switch a catastrophe for Liverpool, says Klopp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 23:04 IST
Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations switch a catastrophe for Liverpool, says Klopp

Moving the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament from June to January could be "a catastrophe" for Liverpool, according to their manager Juergen Klopp. Cameroon's football federation FECACOOT announced on Wednesday that the tournament would be played in January and February next year to avoid the rainy season.

Three of Liverpool's key players, forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and midfielder Naby Keita are all likely to be involved with Senegal, Egypt and Guinea respectively, ruling them out for up to a month. "For us it's a catastrophe," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"I couldn't respect the Africa Cup of Nations more than I do because I like the competition and watched it a lot in the past. It's a very interesting tournament. "But it's an obvious problem that you play a tournament in the middle of the season, although it makes more sense for Africa to play it in our winter when the weather is better for them -- I get that. But we have absolutely no power.

"If we say he can't go, he's suspended. How can the club who pay his salary not decide. If he's injured and we say he can't play, we have to send him to Africa so they can have a look." Klopp also suggested that African players could suffer in that European clubs will not want to sign them in January, knowing they will not be able to play for up to a month.

"It doesn't help African players. We won't sell Sadio, Mo and Naby because they're playing in January, of course not. But if you are thinking of buying one, you have to think about they won't play for a month in January," Klopp said. The tournament, played every two years, was switched to June-July last year when it was played in Egypt, avoiding disruption to the European club season but provoking concerns about high temperatures.

However, the new timing will avoid a clash with FIFA's revamped 24-team Club World Cup (CWC) to be played in China in June and July 2021. Klopp said the Club World Cup, while lucrative to those involved, was another strain on players. "(The 2021 CWC) obviously they are offering clubs a lot of money," he said. "I know people will say if you play fewer games than take less money. I'm ready to do so.

"These tournaments are played by players, they don't have a break."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

IOA seeks details from RFI over suspension of Dattu Bhokanal

The Indian Olympic Association IOA has asked the RFI to provide details with regard to the decision to suspend rower Dattu Bhokanal. IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in his letter to Rowing Federation of India RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh...

Malls, pubs to be open 24/7 in some Mumbai areas from Jan 26

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said shops, restaurants, malls, and pubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in a few areas of Mumbai from January 26The areas where these establishments will remain op...

Car-as-a-Marketplace: A Transaction Centre on Wheels

&#160;In-car commerce, or the Car-as-a-Marketplace concept, promises to profoundly transform the universe of transactions through the enablement of in-car shopping and reservations while on the go.Are you curious about how the future of in-...

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Gahlot, Atishi, others file nominations on Friday

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leader Atishi who unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections last year, and several other members of the party on Friday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020