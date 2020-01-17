Left Menu
Pawar pays tributes to Nadkarni, `most parsimonious spinner'

Pawar pays tributes to Nadkarni, `most parsimonious spinner'

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday condoled the death of former India Test player Bapu Nadkarni, calling him a "fine all-rounder of Indian cricket". Nadkarni, 86, died due to age-related ailments, his family members said.

"A fine all-rounder of Indian cricket has been lost with the demise of Bapu Nadkarni. He was called the world's most parsimonious spinner due to his record of 21 consecutive maiden overs," Pawar, a former BCCI president, noted. "Feel saddened that an era has come to an end with the demise of Bapu Nadkarni. Heartfelt tributes to him!" the NCP chief added..

